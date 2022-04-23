Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. Verra Mobility updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.