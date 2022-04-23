Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,470. Vicor has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vicor by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vicor by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 71.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

