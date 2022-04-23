Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. 682,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vicor by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $3,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

