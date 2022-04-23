VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $681,326.27

VIG (VIG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $681,326.27 and $103.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,658,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

