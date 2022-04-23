Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €113.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.94 ($121.45).
EPA:DG opened at €92.90 ($99.89) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €92.55.
VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
