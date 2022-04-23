Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.34. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 1,589,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

