Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.77. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $15,725,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 320,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 247,225 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,998,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 634,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

