Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VHIBF opened at 2.40 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of 2.24 and a 52-week high of 3.09.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

