Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $8.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VLTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,664. Volta has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

