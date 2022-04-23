Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €63.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($68.28) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.15 ($64.67).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €39.09 ($42.03) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €38.74 ($41.66) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($65.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

