Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE WRBY opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,690,382 shares of company stock worth $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

