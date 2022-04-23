Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%.

WSBF stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. 184,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $412.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

WSBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

