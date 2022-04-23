Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $350.00 at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $290.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.75.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

