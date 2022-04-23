WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

