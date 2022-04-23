WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,515,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,669. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

