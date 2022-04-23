West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $724.57 Million

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to post $724.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.80 million and the lowest is $715.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $670.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded down $15.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.77. 341,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,823. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $318.63 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

