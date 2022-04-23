Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 186,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $11,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WABC. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

