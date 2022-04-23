Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Down 0.7%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

