Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) vs. Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Head-To-Head Review

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.59% -3.51% Amerigo Resources 19.96% 29.87% 15.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Amerigo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -63.67 Amerigo Resources $199.60 million 1.13 $39.82 million $0.22 5.86

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Copper and Gold and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Western Copper and Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold (Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources (Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

