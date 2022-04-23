Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Trading Down 1.6%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 17.60 and last traded at 17.60. 17,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 7,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 17.19.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

