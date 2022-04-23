Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $396,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. 23,232,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $937.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $982.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

