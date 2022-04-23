Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.5% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 57,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.40. 82,438,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

