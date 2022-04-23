Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.67. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

