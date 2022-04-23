WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. 50,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 292,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in WISeKey International in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

