Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,300 ($55.95) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,669.62 ($47.74).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,121 ($40.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,049.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,977.22. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

