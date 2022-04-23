WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.730 EPS.

NYSE WNS traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 628,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,981. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

