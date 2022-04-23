Wolves of Wall Street Achieves Market Capitalization of $161,828.29 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $161,828.29 and approximately $946.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.47 or 0.00043901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00104078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,264 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.