Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.18 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $39,837.78 or 0.99850539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.18 billion and $98.68 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027808 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007446 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 280,605 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.