Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $403.65 or 0.01014253 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $519.72 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.93 or 0.07429808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.50 or 1.00061187 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,886,847 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

