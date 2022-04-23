Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after buying an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,859 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. 2,371,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,149. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

