Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,118.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

