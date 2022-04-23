Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Xerox updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Xerox stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,633,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,787. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. Xerox has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 516,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

