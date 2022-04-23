Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $936,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,422 shares of company stock worth $2,535,125. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

