Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.81. 106,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 49,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 16.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

