Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $744.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will post $744.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.30 million to $818.70 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $148.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 401.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. 26,431,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,603,152. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.