Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. Check Point Software Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.42. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

