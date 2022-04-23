Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.58 million to $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 53,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

