Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $34.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

NYSE LEN traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $76.98. 1,944,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,187. Lennar has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

