Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.51). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

RIDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 46.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 70,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,293,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.57. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

