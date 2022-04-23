Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.78 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.32. 457,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,788. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

