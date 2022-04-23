Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.24 Million

Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will post $225.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.96 million to $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $986.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $978.74 million to $991.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 310,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.21. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

