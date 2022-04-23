Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $11.02 million. Xencor posted sales of $33.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $95.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.86 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,867. Xencor has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.
In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor (Get Rating)
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
