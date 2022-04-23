Zacks: Analysts Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to report sales of $19.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the lowest is $18.28 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 446,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,893. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $619.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -0.17.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

