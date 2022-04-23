Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

