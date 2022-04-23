Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will post $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $4.04. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $21.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.12 to $19.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,998,469. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 109,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.22. 887,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,872. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

