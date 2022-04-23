Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.01. 1,533,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,331. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

