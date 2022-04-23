Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will announce $32.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. DHI Group reported sales of $32.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,736,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 303,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,152. The company has a market cap of $280.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.34. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

