Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.55. Omnicom Group posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

