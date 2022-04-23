Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.24 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to report $145.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.93 million and the highest is $149.43 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $697.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.00 million to $741.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $870.05 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,480,589 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.76. 482,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,410. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.