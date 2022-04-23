Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands also posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Shares of YUM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,156. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,299,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

